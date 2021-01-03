: 11 months after the first case of corona in India, the drug controller has approved two corona vaccines for emergency use. This has opened the way for the vaccination of millions of people. Home Minister Amit Shah has called the approval of the use of vaccines a decisive moment in India’s war against Corona. He thanked PM Modi, scientists, doctors.

Amit Shah said, ‘The vaccine made in India will promote PM Modi’s’ Self-reliant India’ campaign. We sincerely thank our scientists, doctors, medical staff, security personnel and all the Corona warriors who served humanity during the trial. The nation will always be grateful to him for his selfless service to mankind.



Shah said in another tweet, ‘DCGI has approved the Corona vaccine of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech. I salute the talented and hardworking scientists who made India proud. Congratulations to PM Modi for striving towards making Corona free India. Visionary leadership can bring huge changes. In times of crisis, we have seen a new India eager to help humanity. The approval of the Made in India vaccine will prove to be a game changer in promoting PM Modi’s ‘Atmanibhar Bharat’ campaign.

“Campaign for Kovid-free India will get force”

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while proud of the approval of the Made in India vaccine, said that this will strengthen the campaign for a healthy and covid-free India. Prime Minister Modi said, it is a matter of pride that the two vaccines whose emergency use has been approved are both Made in India. This shows the will of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of self-reliant India. That self-reliant India, whose basis is – Survey Bhavantu Sukhin: Survey Santu Niramaya.

In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “We express our gratitude to doctors, medical professionals, scientists, policemen, scavengers and all Corona Warriors for their exceptional service in adverse circumstances.” We will always be grateful to the countrymen for saving their lives.

