Highlights: The fierce fire in the forests of Dazuko Range on the Manipur-Nagaland border has not been controlled yet.

Indian Air Force helicopter deployed to extinguish fire, efforts to extinguish fire

48 personnel from NDRF engaged in extinguishing fire, Air Force 3 and helicopter are going to be used

Kohima

The fierce fire in the forests of the Dazuko Range on the border of Manipur-Nagaland has not been controlled yet. Indian Air Force helicopters have been deployed to extinguish the fire. An attempt was also made to extinguish the fire with a C-130J Hercules aircraft on Friday night. Also 48 workers from NDRF are engaged in extinguishing the fire. The Air Force is going to use 3 more helicopters to control the fire. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while tweeting the video on Thursday night, described it as extremely unfortunate.

The fire is so terrible that it can also be seen from Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. The Manipur government on Thursday sought the help of the Indian Army and the NDRF to overcome the fire that started in the forests of the Dajuko range from Tuesday to the Senapati district of Manipur. The fire started on Tuesday only.

Nagaland State Disaster Authority OSD Johnny Rongmei said Air Force helicopters were used on Thursday to conduct an aerial survey of the fire. Many teams are trying to extinguish this. According to officials, the fire has caused tremendous damage to the biodiversity there.

Home Minister assured of help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken cognizance of the fire in the forests of Dajuko Range. The Home Minister spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the phone and assured him of help. The Chief Minister gave this information by tweeting.

Amit Shah assured all possible help

He tweeted that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah called and inquired about the fire situation in the forests of Dajuko valley. Amit Shah has assured to provide all necessary support to bring the situation under control at the earliest.