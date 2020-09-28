Highlights: Assembly elections are proposed in West Bengal in early 2021

BJP preparing to penetrate Mamta Banerjee’s fort

Discussions about preparations for West Bengal elections are being held in successive meetings

Recently, National Secretary Rahul Sinha was also removed, he expressed his indifference

Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently recovered from Corona virus. He is going to start his political journey. After his health, his first political visit will be to West Bengal. He will go to Bengal by the end of this month and address party workers there. Assembly elections are due in Bengal next year. While talking to senior BJP leaders of the state, Amit Shah indicated that he would come to Bengal and talk to party workers before Durga Puja.

Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda discussed the party’s strategy in the assembly elections to be held with members of the West Bengal unit. If BJP state president Diliz Ghosh is to be believed, Durga Puja is to begin from October 22. He will come to Bengal before that and address the party workers and start the election campaign.

Rahul Sinha expressed his displeasure at being removed from the post

Dilip Ghosh said that BJP state unit has requested JP Nadda to come to the state as well. Apart from this, the state official Rahul Sinha expressed his apathy in the meeting. He has recently been removed from the post of National Secretary. Party sources said that it was discussed in the meeting that the benefits of agricultural bills should be conveyed to the farmers.

Discussion on Mamta Banerjee’s campaign against agricultural bills

It was discussed in the meeting that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started the campaign. This campaign is against agricultural bills. TMC may benefit from this. So now BJP has decided that farmers will be informed about the benefits of these bills. The latter issue also arose that Mamata Banerjee was not allowing the welfare schemes of the Center to be implemented in the state.