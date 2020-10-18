A few days ago, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, wrote a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in a satirical tone. There was also a boil in politics regarding that letter. When asked a question about this letter, Home Minister Amit Shah said that such words could have been avoided. He said that Koshyari could choose his words correctly.In fact, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his letter to CM Thackeray, had questioned, “whether he has become secular”. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an interview to CNN News18 channel, took this letter and said that Koshiyari could use his words properly and avoid choosing such words.

What was written in the letter

Koshyari wrote a letter to Uddhav Thackeray. The letter read that Governor Koshiyari had written a satirical letter describing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as a ‘strong supporter of Hindutva’ for the reopening of temples in Maharashtra amid the Corona crisis. In this letter, he wrote that it is extremely surprising to know whether the Chief Minister is getting ‘any divine order to postpone the step of reopening of places of worship’, or whether he himself is ‘secular’ Are drawn A word he (Thackeray) hated.

CM gave the answer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had expressed strong objection to Koshiyari’s words, a day after Thackeray responded to Koshiyari, stating that he did not need to learn Hinduism from anyone.