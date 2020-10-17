Everyone is aware of the impeccable style of the country’s Home Minister Amit Shah. Nobody can compete with Shah in answering very clearly on any issue. Amit Shah gave his opinion on various issues including Bihar elections, Government of West Bengal, article 370 during an interview. Amit Shah lashed out at the West Bengal government. Read 10 big things of Amit Shah’s interview in the point below …Amit Shah says that the law and order situation in Bengal is absolutely crumbling and the government is not paying any attention. He said that here opposition leaders are being killed and democracy is being killed. No way arrangements were made for storm storm in Pandit Bengal. The outcry went into budget scandals. The grain that was sent from the center also got scammed. The kind of arrangements that should have been made for Corona also did not happen.Amit Shah was asked a question that the leader of the BJP (Amit Shah On Bengal Election) constantly demands President’s rule in the state. In response to this question, Shah said that the leader of the political party who was there But according to the situation, their demand is reasonable. He said that if the situation there is seen then his demand is right.

2- Shah’s reply on Sushant case

Home Minister Amit Shah has also commented on the Sushant case. Shah said that I do not know how much of an electoral issue this case has become at the ground level. But if it is made, we would have given it to the CBI earlier, then this issue would not have become. This order is an order of the Supreme Court. If there was any person in place of Sushant Singh ji, then it should be investigated in a manner, it should be judicial. I do not want to comment. But the perception was not good.

3- What did Shah say on media trial

Amit Shah On Sushant Rajput Case on Sushant Singh Rajput said that there should not be a media trial. If there is more carelessness and covertness, then the government’s nose must be caught. But it is not fair for TRPs to increase the talk. In any event, if there is a daub, it is the religion of the media to tell it. On drugs in Bollywood, he said that drugs are a dangerous canker, it should be eradicated soon. Those doing the business of drugs in India will face a lot of problems, we are making such structural changes, legal changes and infrastructure changes.

4- Shah’s answer to Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi

On the Mathura temple case, Amit Shah (Amit Shah On Mathura Krishna Janm Bhumi) said that our party has no role on this. We will not comment on it. Ram Janmabhoomi was our agenda. The organizations that have just gone have gone automatically. Significantly, in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, some organizations had moved the court, after that politics started on it.

5- Shah attacked Congress for referring to China

Shah attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress over China. He said on Rahul Gandhi’s statements about China, Shah said that he does not have any data nor any data. They talk without head and torso. At least the Congress does not have the right to speak. During his time, China has captured so much land of India. Once, keep this account in front of the people of India. I am talking about 1962. Congress had a government. His great grandfather was the Prime Minister.

6- Shah made ‘full stop’ on Bihar election

Home Minister Amit Shah has put a full stop on speculation of a rift between BJP and JDU (Amit Shah On Bihar Election 2020) in Bihar assembly elections. Reacting to the Bihar election, Amit Shah said on Saturday, ‘Whoever is trying to spread misconceptions. I want to put a big full stop on it today. Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Shah said that there is a Modi wave in the country as well as Bihar and this will help coalition partners equally. Shah said, Nitish is our old partner, there is no reason to break the alliance.

7- Bluntly on China, our forces are capable

Amit Shah On China said that the forces were formed only to respond to the encroachment. Our forces remain ready like that. On the coordination of Pak China, Amit Shah said that our forces are capable. Intentions are elevated. 130 crore India cannot be suppressed. Truth is with us, the world is with us. It is not so easy to suppress us now. On the question of whether China has entered our border, Amit Shah said, see, there is talk between the two armies. Diplomats of both countries are also talking. We are aware of our one inch of land and no one can take it away.

8- Article 370 article

Amit Shah said that Chidambaram’s statement should be repeated to Rahul ji and Sonia ji. Work is underway to give full statehood status to Jammu and Kashmir. Along with development, this is also being seen. Actually, the issue of Article 370 (Amit Shah On Article 370) is very hot in Bihar elections. P Chidambaram had said in a statement that the unconstitutional decision of Modi government on 5 August 2019 should be rescinded. Calling the removal of Article 370 and Bihar Election wrong, Chidambaram tweeted that ‘one of the mainstream regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir to fight a constitutional fight to restore the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Coming together is such an event which should be welcomed by all people.

9: What did Shah say about development

Amit Shah said that after the formation of Narendra Modi’s government at the Center, electricity, toilets and gas stoves have been delivered to every house in Bihar within 6 years. The BJP government has done a lot of facilities. 1.25 lakh crore package was given. We are ready to calculate the pie of this package.

10- Shah’s big statement about LJP

On contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections separately from the alliance of Lok Janshakti Party (Amit Shah On Bihar Election and LJP seat Conflict), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Chirag Paswan-led LJP has decided to go it alone. However, to contest the elections together, they were offered a fair number of seats and many attempts were made to negotiate. As far as the BJP-JDU-LJP alliance is concerned, both BJP and JDU were offered a fair number of repeated seats to the LJP. Conversations were also held several times in this regard. I personally spoke to Chirag several times. “