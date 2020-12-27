Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Manipur on Sunday where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several schemes. During this, Amit Shah attacked the Congress fiercely. Compared the actions of Congress and BJP government and said that he used to just lay the foundation stone, never completed any plan but BJP not only starts the plans but is also inaugurating it. He gave details of the work done by the BJP government during his speech.Amit Shah said that the Congress only performed Bhoomi Pujan. Worshiped the land and ran away. Inaugurations have all come in our part. He said that there was a discussion on the law and order situation of Manipur. It was always closed here but Manipur did not close after the formation of the BJP government. Now Manipur is on the path of development. There used to be water floods but now there is a flood of development. In the last three years, the face of Manipur has changed.Amit Shah said that the Manipur people had forgotten when they were seeking inner line permits for the original residents. In September 2019, PM Modi decided that the denial of inner line permit to Manipur is an injustice to the original inhabitants of Manipur and acted without granting the inner line permit.

Manipur was known for Naxalism. Successive Naxalites laid down their arms. Violence has decreased. The Naxalism that has survived will soon be in the main stream.