Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra injury of Delhi Capitals (DC), who was ruled out of IPL-13 due to injury, has said that he did not expect his injury to be so severe. The 37-year-old Mishra suffered a finger injury while catching a catch by Nitish Rana in the match played against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday and has now been ruled out of the remaining matches of IPL-13.

Mishra told IANS, ‘I never expected that the injury would be so severe. I thought it would be for one or two matches. But now I have to accept it. ‘ Veteran leg-spinner Mishra has taken 160 wickets in the IPL so far and he is second in the list of most wicket-taker bowlers in the league.

He said, ‘The important thing is that I got hurt while playing, when I was trying to catch the catch. I was trying to give my century and I am a little satisfied with it. It’s not a fitness-related injury, which means I’m doing it right. ‘

Mishra, who holds the record for taking hat-trick three times in IPL, has taken three wickets in three matches in the current 13th season of IPL. He could bowl only two overs against Kolkata due to injury.

Mishra feels that Delhi Capitals still have experience in the spin department and the team should perform better this season. After Mishra’s exit from the season, Delhi Capitals now have Ravichandran Ashwin, Akshar Patel and Sandeep Lamichane as spinners. Mishra is one of the few Indian players to have a record five wickets in his debut Test.