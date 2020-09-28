Veteran Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Amit Mishra achieved great success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), his career with the Indian team has never taken off but the leg-spinner has given up thinking about it. Mishra has taken 157 wickets in 148 matches in the IPL and he is second behind Lassit Malinga in the list of highest wicket takers in this league.

Mishra said on Monday, ‘I don’t know if I am inferior to the other. I used to think about it a lot earlier, so my mind wanders, now I just focus on my game. ‘ He told an online press conference ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, ‘To be honest, I did not get what I deserved. People know who Amit Mishra is. That’s enough for me. I have to concentrate on my cricket and bowling which I have been doing.

The 37-year-old bowler praised fellow Haryana bowler Rahul Tewatia. He said that by playing innings which made a place in the IPL legends, Rahul Tewatia has performed optimistically. Tewatia and Amit Mishra are both from Haryana and played for Delhi Capitals in 2018. Tewatia, playing for Rajasthan Royals, turned the match against Kings XI Punjab by hitting five sixes in the 18th over.

Mishra said before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, ‘He was focusing on his batting. The way he played yesterday, it is good for the future of Haryana cricket and I want him to continue to play like this also. He said, ‘I thought he could play well but the way he played yesterday, I didn’t even think. Sometimes you are so focused that you can turn the situation to suit you. This kind of innings is not seen again and again. It will be one of the best innings of his life.

Mishra said the Abu Dhabi pitch was helpful to the batsmen. He said, ‘We have not practiced on this wicket but it is helpful for the batsmen. It’s a bit slow and the batsman is getting time to play the shot. Talking about Delhi coach Ricky Ponting, he said, “He has played for so long that he is aware of the mood of the players.” If someone lacks confidence or is over confident they know what to say. He always talks positively and has learned a lot from him about teaming up with the players.