The team of Delhi Capitals is performing brilliantly, but there is a fitness problem with this team. Delhi Capital fast bowler Ishant Sharma has already been ruled out due to injury and now the IPL-13 leg-spinner has been ruled out due to injury.

In place of Amit Mishra Has tied up with Praveen Dubey in place of Amit Mishra. The franchisee issued a statement on Monday and informed about this. Hailing from Karnataka, Dubey has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state and has taken 16 wickets at an average of 6.87.

Finger injuryAmit was injured on the finger of Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3. Due to this, he is out of the IPL. He has undergone surgery and is currently recovering. Amit, who took three hat-trick in the IPL, played only three matches this season and took three wickets.

Amit Mishra saidAmit had said, ‘I did not know that this injury would become so severe. I thought it would be for one or two matches. I got hurt playing, catching the ball, giving my 100%, it is satisfying. It is not a fitness related injury, so I am fine. ‘