Setback for Bayer Leverkusen: The Werkself will have to do without Nadiem Amiri in the upcoming games, who tested positive for the corona virus.
The Rhinelander announced that Amiris’ corona test was positive on Tuesday and that he immediately went to quarantine at home. The midfielder is not only missing in the upcoming top game against RB Leipzig, but also in the cup game against RW Essen and most likely against VfB Stuttgart.
If the Europa League continues in mid-February (Young Boys Bern are waiting in the round of 32), Amiri should be ready to go again.
The 24-year-old was in great shape recently, which is why his failure is twice as bitter for the Werkself. With Julian Baumgartlinger (cruciate ligament surgery) and Exequiel Palacios (lumbar vertebrae), two other midfielders are already out – things are slowly getting thin at Leverkusen’s headquarters.
Now record transfer Kerem Demirbay will be asked to deliver in midfield.