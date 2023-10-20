The Iranian rapper Amir Tataloo is scheduled to perform in Oberhausen at the end of October. Activists are calling for his rejection because he is close to the regime in Iran. Now they are threatened by his supporters.

Er has millions of fans, but the number of his opponents is also growing day by day. The rapper and musician Amir Tataloo (real name Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo) was scheduled to perform in Oberhausen on October 28th. German-Iranian activists may have prevented it.

Almost 65,000 people have already signed their petition, and on Wednesday the activists demonstrated with posters in front of the Oberhausen town hall. They accuse Tataloo of being a puppet of the Iranian mullahs’ regime. Most recently, he attracted attention by justifying the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini on the anniversary of her death, September 16th. “The law of a country says that people put a scarf around their head!” he wrote on social media. “Then a whore came without a headscarf!! They admonished her and instead of apologizing and being mindful, she was rude. . .”