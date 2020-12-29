Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar on Monday and discussed strengthening economic and security cooperation between the two countries. Jaishankar arrived in Doha on Sunday on a two-day visit, his first Gulf visit as foreign minister.

He handed over the personal message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sheikh Tamim. According to the Foreign Ministry, the Emir of Qatar has accepted the invitation to visit India.

Jaishankar tweeted, ‘met Amir Tamim bin Hamad of Qatar. The personal message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handed over to him. I appreciate His Majesty’s warm feelings towards the Indian community. I am impressed by his idea of ​​taking my participation to a new level. ‘

Jaishankar also met Amir’s father Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, who handed over the power to his son Sheikh Tamim in 2013. The minister tweeted, ‘His father met Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. His leadership is giving continuous direction to India-Qatar relations. I appreciate his vision on global and regional progress. ‘

He also met Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, who is also the home minister of the Gulf country. Jaishankar tweeted, ‘Thanked the people of the Indian community in Qatar for their care during the Kovid-19 epidemic. Discussed strengthening their bilateral economic and security cooperation. ‘

High-level contact between India and Qatar remained during the Kovid-19 epidemic. Jaishankar met entrepreneurs in Qatar on Sunday and discussed investment opportunities in India. Jaishankar also visited the National Museum of Qatar before digital talks with the Indian community in the country. There are about seven lakh Indians living in Qatar. According to official figures, bilateral trade between the two countries was $ 10.95 billion in 2019-20.