“We dedicate the cup to the Algerian people and public,” Amir Said said in statements after his country’s victory in the Arab Cup.

He added, “I tried several times to focus and shoot at the Tunisian goal. I failed twice, and the third came with the goal of advancing Tunisia.”

Saoud described the Tunisian team’s performance as distinguished, adding that “Algeria’s victory in the title is deserved, and we performed strongly against teams that played well.”

Algeria won the Arab Football Cup for the first time in its history after beating Tunisia 2-0 after extra time in an exciting Maghreb summit in front of more than 60,000 spectators at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar.

Saoud opened the scoring with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area in the 99th minute, after a pass from Baghdad Bounedjah.

Veteran Yassine Brahimi added the second goal at the end of stoppage time for extra time, after he took advantage of Tunisia goalkeeper Moez Hassan’s exit from his line to participate in a corner kick to bounce the ball to the Algerian player, who sped from the middle of the field towards the empty goal.

After the match, Algeria coach Majid Bougherra said, “We deserve to win and I am proud of what the players have achieved. I dedicate the coronation to the Algerians. We kept our focus until the last minute in a difficult culmination match,” according to “Reuters”.