The last weeks, the last months and the past year have been very difficult for all Schalke players – for the fans, the players and the staff. Even if there were problems here and there, Amine Harit was and is a player who (especially in the last few weeks) can be blamed for anything but a lack of will and passion for the club and the team. A comment.
“Problem professional”, “problem child” or “part of the French connection”. Amine Harit has already filled some negative headlines during his time at Schalke 04, of course not always through no fault of her own or because of excessive criticism, but often with clearly exaggerated descriptions and adjectives. On the pitch, especially in the last few weeks, he has shown himself to be one of the most committed and courageous players in the Knappen. You can see and feel that he wants to turn the precarious situation for the better. At this point he deserves special praise.
This shouldn’t be a renewed discussion about the frustration of the previous weekend after several (very incomprehensible) substitutions. There is also no debate about whether the club is really close to his heart or not – which shouldn’t be an issue with the long-term contract extension at the end of 2019 (until 2024). At this point in time it should have been swarming with inquiries.
This text should rather be an occasion to praise Harit as a single player. Especially since the turn of the year, the 23-year-old has shown himself to be extremely committed, offers an intense game in which he helps out on the defensive and has some ball conquests and is the clock on the offensive in S04.
Without him, next to nothing would go forward in the game at Royal Blue. It is also clear that he cannot shine there. I have often said that he and the blue-white offensive form a kind of symbiosis. If you play bravely forwards, he is always the actor who sets the important accents, who can win dribbles, draw spaces and play key passes. The fact that a player like him falls over backwards when you are primarily focused on defense is logical and by no means his fault.
That you as a spectator get frustrated faster if a dribbling doesn’t work here and there and results in a loss of the ball – it’s a free gift. In this regard, however, it is important to look at the big picture. Harit is proven to be one of the best dribblers in the Bundesliga, he succeeds in most of these actions. If he did not keep trying, the ball would only arrive less often in the opposing half.
The fact that he has bad games too is anything but unusual, especially in relation to the last twelve months. How many crises and lows of form has he experienced at the Gelsenkirchen team since he came from FC Nantes in the summer of 2017? And yet since then he has always been one, if not the most important offensive player of the team. In the 4-0 win against TSG Hoffenheim he was the decisive Schalke player, also in the bitter 1: 2 defeat against 1. FC Köln, he set the pace, also in the cup against VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday evening.
The tears he shed after the game while he had to be comforted by Naldo and Michael Langer are an emotional and true sign that he is anything but indifferent to the club, the crisis and the fans. It is absolutely believable based on his appearances that he is definitely someone who wants to get FC Schalke back into the top half of the table and out of the negative headlines. The fact that he can appear annoyed or selfish when he fails to succeed again is unfortunate – but basically nothing to blame him for.
As often as he was complained about, badly written about him, as often as he should be sold – so much does he deserve special praise these days, which takes up the various aspects in which he repeatedly leads. In terms of his will, his dedication and his motivation to be successful again under the circumstances, he is a role model for many of his teammates.
Author Yannik Möller via Twitter