Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

Egyptian actress Amina Khalil said that the state of confusion circulating on social networking sites is that she has a relationship with Houria Farghali, which is nothing but a distant family relationship between her grandmother and the mother of Houria Farghali.

Khalil added to “Al-Ittihad”, Houria Farghali, is not my cousin, and there was no family or personal mixing, and we did not have family events throughout our lives, or even works of art since my professionalism in the artistic field since 2011.

Amina’s clarification came after the media statements that Houria Farghali made to her during her hosting on a television program, and she blamed her for not asking about her during her illness, and Farghali continued her statement, “Her mama is the daughter of my maternal aunt, and she did not contact me without knowing the reason. Basically we are not close to Some and here is a strange relationship, but she did not think about asking about me, and neither her nor her mother even received any message

Farghali added: “There are no problems between us, but frankness is well known, because for my entire life I used to live outside Egypt and knew it when I came to Egypt and grew up, and I was mainly in acting before it, and I was very happy that it was there, but I always saw it in the hairdressers, for example, and there was coldness.” in dealing”.