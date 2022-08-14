Berlin (DPA)

German football club Bayer Leverkusen revealed that it will miss the efforts of its French player, Amin Adly, until next September, at least, after suffering a broken collarbone, upon returning from another injury.

Amin Adly was injured during his participation in the match that Bayer Leverkusen lost against Augsburg with two goals against a goal in the second stage of the German League (Bundesliga).

Leverkusen club stated that Adly, a player for the French national under-21 team, suffered a fracture of his left collar bone during the match and will undergo surgery. He may return in late September.

The player was injured upon his return from a ligament injury that also required surgery.

Leverkusen is experiencing a state of suffering at the beginning of the new season, as it was eliminated in the first round of the German Cup and lost its first two matches in the league.