Tomorrow, Sunday 15 September, Turin is preparing to host the long-awaited ninth edition of My Friendsa biennial event dedicated to Lancia brand enthusiasts. This event, which came to life in 2008 thanks to the passion of Miki Biasion, celebrates the history and innovation of the Turin-based car manufacturer, with a particular focus on Lancia Deltaa rally icon.

A celebration of Lancia history

The parade of historic cars, which will start from Piazza San Carlo, with a stop at Valentino on the occasion of the Turin Motor Show and arriving at the Stellantis museum, will be opened by new Lancia Ypsilona model that marks what Lancia itself defines as an important evolution for the brand. Designed and developed right here in Turin, it represents the first car of the new Lancia era. This event is not just a car rally, but a true celebration of the history of Lancia, which began in 1906 in the same city.

A gathering for enthusiasts

Amiki Miei is an international meeting that attracts thousands of fans from all over the worlduniting all those who share a passion for Lancia and the world of motors. Participants will be able to admire a variety of historic models while reliving the exciting moments of rally history, a field in which Lancia has dominated thanks to the successes of drivers just like Miki Bias.

The connection with Miki Biasion

Miki Biasion, considered the most successful rally driver of all timewrote indelible pages in the history of the Lancia Delta, with which he won the World Rally Championships in 1988 and 1989. His experience was also fundamental in the development of the Lancia Ypsilon HF, a high-performance version of the new model, and the Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF, which will effectively mark the official return of Lancia to the world of rallying.