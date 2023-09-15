During Nintendo Direct today the dates for the amiibo soon to be released, and the latest amiibo in the line has also been announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sora from KINGDOM HEARTS.

Zelda And Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom they will be available individually from next time November 6.

Noah And Miyo from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 they will arrive in one set January 19, 2024.

Finally theamiibo Of Sora Of KINGDOM HEARTS for the line Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be available in a generic 2024. Below we can see some images.

With its release, all the characters of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be available in the form of amiibo.

