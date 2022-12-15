Nintendo announced the release date for amiibo by Sephiroth And Kazuya inspired by their version in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. The iconic antagonist of FINAL FANTASY VII and the heir to the Mishima family’s TEKKEN will be available worldwide starting next year January 13, 2023. The software house has also announced that the amiibo dedicated to Pyra And Mythraprotagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 2will be released during 2023 without however revealing a precise date.

At the moment the only additional character of Super Smash Bros Ultimate of which a statuette has not yet been announced is Soraprotagonist of KINGDOM HEARTS. Indeed, the Keyblade Keeper was added to the game in October 2021, but at the moment still there is no news on the creation of an amiibo dedicated to him.

We leave you now with the trailers dedicated to Sephiroth, Kazuya, Pyra And Mythra released by the software house. Good vision.

#SmashBros #amiibo for DLC fighters Kazuya and Sephiroth will be released on 13/01! Look forward to the release of Pyra and Mythra amiibo in 2023! pic.twitter.com/Mjnu7KoRj1 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 15, 2022

Source: Nintendo of Europe