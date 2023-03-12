AmigaOS is an operating system that you might not even know about but that still made history in the raging 80s! Commodore, for example, could tell you something. Anyway, today we’re here with some amazing news that we can’t wait to share with you so stay tuned if you’re curious!

AmigaOS 3.2.2 is here

No, we haven’t been drinking, and no, you haven’t traveled back in time. Let’s be serious, AmigaOS 3.2.2 has arrived. After the last update released in 2021, the company still doesn’t want to know about abandoning this operating system. We are talking about something now historic that continues to maintain complete compatibility with the company’s old machines. The new update includes several improvements to the Text Editor, improves the management of system icon files, the RAM Disk has been completely redesigned and obviously is able to coexist with older versions of the OS.

If you are interested in this new version, you will have to go to the Hyperion site here and of course you will need to have a copy of AmigaOS 3.2 with an official license attached. We wonder how long these updates will continue to arrive and only for the moment we can’t do anything but give you an appointment for the next article!

