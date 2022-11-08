Mexico.- Get money even under the stones! Apparently a young Mexican knew how to apply this phrase literally when starting a business of sale of stones with eyes of crafts through social network groups, which she called “stone friends”.

If there is something that characterizes Mexicans, it is their enormous ability to get money from anywhere, contriving it by selling different items or experiences, as in the following viral case.

It was through the Facebook social network where the particular way of generating income of a young student began to go viral by offering, neither more nor less, stones to which a pair of eyes sticks.

Through the group of engineers UNAMa member of this announced the sale of a product called “stone friends” which, in short, are nothing more than small rocks with movable eyes, which are used in crafts.

The meeting point to sell them was in the annex of the Faculty of Engineering, in Ciudad Universitaria, and, although it is difficult to believe, the stone friends, with a price of 5 pesos, flew like “hot cakes”.

“Hello, friends, today I will be offering “stone friends” for only $5 pesos in the annex at 11 AM, if you are interested, I will be in front of building I,” wrote the user identified as Charles Duval.

And against everything one might think, the business of the “stone friends” was a complete success, since a short time later the young entrepreneur announced that all the rocks with eyes had been sold.

“For today the “stone friends” are over, but tomorrow there will be more. If you want one, send a message so that tomorrow you have your stone friend already apart, “said the young university student.

As expected, the publication quickly went viral among users of the virtual platform of Goalmanaging to collect hundreds of reactions and dozens of comments from Facebookers.

In the comment box, there were not a few netizens who did not miss the opportunity to comment on their best jokes and memes, and there were also those who, why not, ordered their “stone friend”.