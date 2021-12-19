Fan of the retro gaming, reporting: Retro Games Ltd announced the release date of the Amiga 500 Mini, the new mini-console based on Commodore Amiga 500 (or A500), and will be available from March 25, 2022 at the price of € 129.99. Will that be enough to distract you from the hunt for the next-gen?

The console is equipped with a mouse and gamepad, which can also be purchased separately, and a USB port that allows you to use a normal keyboard. It also mounts the functionality of save and resume, 50Hz and 60Hz refresh rate, a CRT filter to simulate the effect 80s and 90s and various scaling options.

25 games are included in the price, including Worms: Director’s Cut, Kick Off 2, Alien Breed 3D, Dragons Breath, F-16 Combat Pilot and Qwak. Which one will you play first?

