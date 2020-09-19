The Covid-19 pandemic has prevented many students from working this summer to save money. There are many who find themselves in financial difficulty in this return. This is the case with Sarah, a socio-philosophy student at Amiens (Somme). With, each month, a purse of 400 euros and APL of 128 euros, the young girl does not get by. “In terms of the budget, it will be quite difficult to manage”, she judges.

So, she has no other choice but to appeal to the Agoraé, a charity and solidarity association in the city. Like her, 150 students buy their supplies in this grocery store, twice as many as last year. “We will find all the products. We have canned goods, dairy products, hygiene products”, explains Félix Bodoulé Sosso, vice-president of Agoraé. A precious help that allows students to have more freedom for their return to school.