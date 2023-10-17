Halevy’s message, coinciding with the violent raids on the Gaza Strip, said: “On the morning of Saturday, October 7, the Hamas terrorist organization began a deadly and sudden attack against Israel. It seeks to destabilize Israel’s sovereignty by carrying out brutal and criminal acts.”

He added: “Israel is at war, and we will win.” The war will be hard and long – but we will win. The Israeli army will win because our war is just.”

He continued: “We are determined and united in our mission to protect our homeland and are prepared for any situation on all fronts.”

He added: “We will win the war. We have trained for this mission. We have received a heavy blow, but the initiative is now in our hands.”

I buy Halevy:“In whatever we do, we will act in accordance with the spirit and values ​​of the IDF.”

He concluded his long message by saying: “Our strength, determination, and unity will prevail in this chapter of history. The citizens of Israel trust you, and I trust you.”

Following the surprise Hamas attack, Israeli leaders vowed to “eliminate Hamas’ military capabilities” and warned Hezbollah and Iran against inflaming the northern front.

For days, Israel has launched violent attacks on the Gaza Strip, leaving more than 2,800 dead and thousands injured, while hundreds of thousands have fled their homes in the besieged Strip.