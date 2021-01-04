Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been in constant discussion after supporting the peasant movement. Previously, he was in the news for the Jubani war on Twitter with Kangana Ranaut. Now Diljit Dosanjh has responded to rumors of an investigation by the IT department against him. He has shared a certificate given by the government on Twitter, thanking him for paying tax.

The Diljit Dosanjh tweet wrote, ‘The mind doesn’t, but take it. Today the situation has become such that we have to give proof of being a citizen of India. Do not spread so much hate. Arrows should not be fired in the air. Many times go here and there.

Diljit Dosanjh wrote in another tweet, ‘Here you read my platinum certificate. Recognizing your cooperation in making this country great. Those who call themselves patriots on Twitter do not automatically become patriots. Have to work for it. ‘

Let us know that Diljit Dosanjh has openly supported the farmers’ movement. In December, he reached the Singhu border in Delhi to address the farmers’ movement. Diljit Dosanjh donated 1 crore rupees to the farmers so that he can buy warm clothes and get some rest on cold nights.