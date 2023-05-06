And with the deterioration of living conditions in Sudan, many residents of Khartoum found an outlet in the Halayeb market, after they continued to frequent it carrying used household items to sell them and benefit from their revenues to buy foodstuffs, which have run out for the majority of the population in light of the blockage of their sources of income due to the raging war between the army and the support forces. fast since mid-April.

Halayeb is one of the largest retail markets in the Sudanese capital region, and it witnesses intense activity in buying and selling used items, such as furniture, household appliances, electrical appliances, and clothing. It also includes various food stores that are characterized by their cheap prices compared to other markets.

Cannon nozzle

The Halayeb market operates on a daily basis, but reaches its climax on Friday of every week, when residents from all over the capital come to it to sell their used belongings for living needs or to buy other supplies.

This movement is still continuing with a slight decline in its momentum, according to its dealers, despite the fact that the market is a few kilometers away from the Wadi Sayedna military base and other military camps.

Ahmed Hamed, a second-hand clothing dealer in the Halayeb market, told Sky News Arabia: “We are here for the poor and the needy. I decided to continue my work to meet the protests of my customers, who are from the financially weak segments. We seek to help them buy high-quality and durable clothes at cheap prices compared to With new clothes, I opened my store, although I know that clothes are not among people’s priorities at this time, but my emotional attachment to this place prompted me to stay there until this moment.”

The movement in the Halayeb market, on Friday, that is, 3 weeks after the outbreak of armed confrontations between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, seemed somewhat light compared to the days before the war, but many residents of the capital, especially from nearby areas, are still going to it to get their household needs. and living.

According to Abdel Nasser Abkar, the owner of a store selling household furniture, “purchases have decreased a lot compared to the days that preceded the war, but on the other hand, there is an increase in supply on the part of citizens who kept bringing various possessions of electrical appliances and home furnishings with the aim of selling them, perhaps for living needs.” “.

Abkar told “Sky News Arabia”: “The war has severely affected us in the Halayeb market, but we are still doing our work in it in the hope that we will benefit and benefit other people in light of these difficult circumstances, in addition to that our presence in the market will constitute insurance and protection for shops from operations.” Looting and looting spread in the capital.

scarcity of liquidity

Al-Mahi is a young man in his thirties, and he is one of those who went to the Halayeb market carrying home windows with the aim of selling them to buy foodstuffs for his family, but he was not successful in his endeavor until late in the day after he encountered a great stagnation in the buying and selling movement, except that others like him were lucky and found for what they were aiming for.

Al-Mahi told Sky News Arabia: “I find myself compelled to return these windows to my house. No one has talked to me about buying them since I came early today, and I have to search for other belongings from my house that are easy to sell.”

On the other hand, the trader in the Halayeb market, Muhammad Hamed, indicates that the weakness of buying and selling operations is mainly due to the lack of cash liquidity among buyers and shop owners alike, as banks and commercial banks remained closed to customers for more than 3 weeks due to the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan.

Hamed also believes that “the great security chaos and the spread of gangs of looting and looting prevented citizens in remote areas from accessing the market for fear of their lives and property, which reduced the previous momentum, but the Halayeb market remains the most prominent supporter of the vulnerable social strata under these exceptional circumstances.”