By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), this Friday, before leaving for China on Sunday, with the intention of smoothing over to a dispute between the House and the Senate.

The cold war climate between the two Houses was evidenced from public disagreements between Lira and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on the processing of provisional measures and the weight that the Chamber and Senate can exert on the instruments legislative.

“The conversation with President Lira has to do with the good institutional dialogue that exists between the two presidents, as well as with President Rodrigo Pacheco,” the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, told journalists.

When questioned, Padilha denied that there was a “pull and pull” movement in the Legislature and said he was sure of the parliamentarians’ commitment to projects of interest to the country, including not only MPs, but also proposals such as tax reform and the new fiscal framework that the government must send to Congress.

To fine-tune the discussion and align the “next steps” of the government base, according to Padilha, there should be a meeting at the beginning of next week with allied leaders.

“We are going to work so that the projects that are there that are very important for Brazil, both in the Chamber and in the Senate, are voted on”, added the Minister of Institutional Relations.

Sources heard by Reuters said that the dispute that opposes the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate on the rite of processing of provisional measures has as background the influence of both and their political groups in the control and appointment of positions and release of parliamentary amendments.

As Pacheco will be part of the presidential entourage that is leaving for China on Sunday, Lula considered it necessary to speak with Lira before the trip. The president of the Chamber was also invited to join the presidential entourage, but decided not to go.

“It is important that the president (Lula) also speak with President Arthur Lira before the trip”, said the minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency, Paulo Pimenta, to journalists this Friday, after a meeting with Lula at the Alvorada Palace.

“We are interested in having the greatest possible balance between the Houses so that matters can be dealt with quickly. So the president thinks it’s important, since he’s going to travel with President Pacheco, that he also has the opportunity to talk with President Lira before the trip, “he added.