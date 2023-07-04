“We have participation in the strike ranging between 50 percent and 100 percent,” said emergency physician Jean-François Sebien, who is the president of the Accion Practicien Opital union, which called for the action.

The strike did not disrupt the work of hospitals, but anesthesiologist Ann Ferney said, “We have never seen so many people in so many specialties participating in a strike.”

Psychiatrist Emmanuel Loeb indicated that 30 percent of vacancies in hospitals in France are largely occupied by temporary workers, interns and foreign doctors, in light of the “deterioration” in the sector.

The resuscitation doctor, Yves Rubova, explained that the strike is due to “a loss of purchasing power by more than 20 percent over twenty years in a collapsed medical demographic context.”

He also said, “The fewer our numbers, the lower our wages to stay in the hospital.”

The strike comes after five consecutive nights of riots in cities across France.

Sunday night witnessed a decrease in violence, with 157 people arrested, compared to more than 1,300 on Friday night, Saturday, and the number of fires decreased significantly, and no major incident was recorded.

In an indication of continued tension, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanan announced on Monday the extension of the deployment of 45,000 policemen and gendarmes throughout France, which has been ongoing since Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron, who canceled a planned state visit to Germany at the end of last week, asked to maintain a “heavy police presence” to ensure “the return of calm”.