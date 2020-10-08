Trend on Twitter – Kangana Award returned
Swara Bhaskar had questioned on social media after AIIMS report that Sushant’s death was a suicide, whether ‘some people’ will now return their award? At the same time, #KanganaAwardWapasKar started trending on Twitter. On this, Kangana posted her old interview on Twitter and wrote, this is my interview, if memory is weak then look again, if I have made a single false or false accusation, then I will return all my awards, this is a Kshatriya It is the promise of, I am a devotee of Rama, I will die but I do not know the word, Jai Shri Ram
Swara Bhaskar did this tweet
Swara Bhaskar wrote, ‘Now both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that Sushant died of suicide. Weren’t some people going to return their awards to the government ???
Riya gets bail, AIIMS said – Sushant’s suicide
Riya Chakraborty has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He was arrested by the NCB in a drug case. At the same time, doctors of AIIMS in their report have ruled out the possibility of Sushant’s murder. The team of doctors found that Sushant was not given any kind of poison nor was he strangled.
.
Leave a Reply