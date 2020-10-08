Recently had indirectly commented on the return of the award. Now Kangana has responded to this. Kangana had earlier said that if her claims about Sushant’s death proved to be false, she would return her ‘Padmashree’ award. Kangna is being trolled after AIIMS doctors report. Now Kangana has answered this.

Trend on Twitter – Kangana Award returned

Swara Bhaskar had questioned on social media after AIIMS report that Sushant’s death was a suicide, whether ‘some people’ will now return their award? At the same time, #KanganaAwardWapasKar started trending on Twitter. On this, Kangana posted her old interview on Twitter and wrote, this is my interview, if memory is weak then look again, if I have made a single false or false accusation, then I will return all my awards, this is a Kshatriya It is the promise of, I am a devotee of Rama, I will die but I do not know the word, Jai Shri Ram

Swara Bhaskar did this tweet

Swara Bhaskar wrote, ‘Now both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that Sushant died of suicide. Weren’t some people going to return their awards to the government ???

Riya gets bail, AIIMS said – Sushant’s suicide

Riya Chakraborty has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He was arrested by the NCB in a drug case. At the same time, doctors of AIIMS in their report have ruled out the possibility of Sushant’s murder. The team of doctors found that Sushant was not given any kind of poison nor was he strangled.