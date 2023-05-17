Biden canceled stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea, but still plans to attend the G7 summit in Japan, according to the two sources, who are not authorized to speak publicly.

On Wednesday, Biden is scheduled to go to Japan to participate in a summit hosted by Hiroshima, but the White House announced that he is in the process of conducting a “re-evaluation” of his tour program, noting that he is supposed to go after Japan to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Biden will meet later, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy; To hold talks about raising the US public debt ceiling so that the government avoids default.

And the US Treasury warns of “catastrophic” consequences if the US administration becomes unable to pay its bills, which will make it unable to pay the wages of federal employees, which may lead to a significant increase in interest rates, with the possible impact on companies and holders of Mortgages.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden will certainly attend the “G-7” summit in Hiroshima, but the rest of the tour’s stops are uncertain.

Kirby stressed that Biden is able to carry out several tasks at the same time.