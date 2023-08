How did you feel about the content of this article?

Cuban dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel and his predecessor Raúl Castro during National Rebellion Day celebrations in July | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Cuban regime, led by the dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, inaugurated last Saturday (12) a building that underwent renovations to be used by communication vehicles and programs that advertise the actions of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC).

Called Ideas Multimedios, the renovated building is located in a prime area of ​​Havana and will be used by five platforms linked to the communist regime on the island that transmit to the population news that speaks well of the dictatorship and guidelines from the PCC on national and international issues: Cubadebate, With Filo, Fidel Soldado de las Ideas, Mesa Redonda and Cuadrando la Caja.

The building has three floors and partially relies on electricity from solar panels. One of the communication vehicles that will work at the site reported that the work on the building was done rather quickly, being completed in just three months.

Expenditures for the renovation were not disclosed by the Cuban dictatorship, but according to the CubaNet website, it is estimated that millions of Cuban pesos were invested in the place.

The renovation of the building takes place precisely at a time when Cuba is facing a serious economic crisis, the worst since the fall of the Soviet Union. Recently, the vice-president of the Cuban Central Bank, Alberto Quiñones Betancourt, stated in a television program that the country’s situation regarding the shortage of money was “critical”.

While the population continues to suffer from hunger, drug shortages and high inflation, information from CubaNet shows that the Cuban regime has preferred to invest public money in recent years in buildings and hotels that in many cases are not being used, due to the drop in the number of tourists who go to visit the island.