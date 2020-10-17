Amidst the tension on the LAC, India has purchased winter clothes from the US and battle kits for high altitude areas for troops stationed on the 15,000-foot-high snowy hills of Ladakh. Tents with temperatures up to minus 50 degrees have also been provided to these soldiers. The worst standoff with neighboring China in the last four decades has forced India to deploy thousands of troops, tanks and missiles along the border while fighter jets are on stand. After seven rounds of negotiations with China, India still does not want a long deployment of LAC but has prepared for it if such a situation is being created.India made this purchase under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum (Lemoa) Agreement signed in 2016 with the US. The agreement facilitates warships, fuel for aircraft, spare parts, logistic support, supplies and other services between the armed forces of the two countries. These include clothes, food, lubricants, spare parts, medical services among other essential items.

Previously, Chinese used to buy war goods

India used to build high-altitude kits for its defense forces mainly from Europe or China till now, but this time war kits have been purchased from the US and Europe due to confrontation from China itself. Vice Chief SK Saini, the second-highest rank officer in the Indian Army, is on a three-day US visit from October 17 to discuss other emergency procurement and construction capabilities. However, a spokesman for the Indian Army and the US Embassy in India have not commented on it.

Emergency purchases were also made from Europe

Sources said that emergency purchases have also been made from European countries to meet the immediate needs of the troops stationed at the forward posts along the China border. India has purchased winter clothes and high altitude battle kits from the US on an immediate basis. The Indian Army made these preparations to keep itself ready for the long haul in the winter of Ladakh when seven rounds of military talks have been held at the Corps Commander level to find a solution to the five-month-old deadlock, but the deadlock continues. Truck trucks of huge military convoys are arriving at the airbase almost every day to thoroughly stock food and other essentials. The materials are also being unloaded from the Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-17 Globe Master by bringing it to Leh airbase.