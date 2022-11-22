These deputies will contribute to enacting the country’s legislation, influencing political balances, and implementing the legislative function within a presidential system, supported by two legislative chambers represented in the House of Representatives and the Council of Regions and Regions, as defined by the new constitution of Tunisia..

On Monday, the Independent Higher Authority for Elections announced the final list of candidates, after adding two candidates whose appeals to the court were accepted, and the withdrawal of 5 other candidates.

The deputy head of the Independent Higher Authority for Elections, Maher Al-Jadidi, confirmed in statements to “Sky News Arabia” website, “1055 final candidates have been accepted for membership in the Assembly of the Representatives of the People, and the electoral campaign for the candidates will officially start on November 25, with new regulatory standards that impose control over funding and presence in the media.” “.

Al-Jadeedi said that, on Monday, within the Election Commission, they began “holding periodic formative meetings with civil society and parties, to introduce the conditions for legal elections and the criteria for access to the media.”

He pointed out that they “will work to interpret these conditions in additional meetings in the governorates of Gabes and Kairouan, to answer legal issues and create an opportunity for the various actors in the electoral game to meet,” noting that “the commission is ready, despite the logistical and human difficulties, to complete the electoral process in the best conditions.”

The leader of the Baath movement, Suhaib Al-Mazreqi, considered that “the announced list of candidates indicates that the parliament will be balanced, to include an educated and aware elite, especially since more than half of the candidates are from the civil service and have an advanced level of education.”

He also noted that “about a quarter of them are self-employed, including lawyers, doctors and engineers, which ensures the presence of competence within the council.”.

Al-Mazreqi expected, in his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, that “parliament will be similar to its predecessor in terms of legislative functions, presenting legislative initiatives, monitoring government performance, bringing citizens’ voices to power, and raising their issues and problems, on top of which we are witnessing today in terms of the loss of basic materials and their high prices and the exacerbation of unemployment.” and illegal immigration.

He continued, “Tunisia needs a parliament that ensures that the parliamentary scene is not corrupted, avoids side conflicts, and restores the status of the legislative institution.”

On the other hand, the head of the Atid Organization, Bassam Maater, considered that “the electoral campaign for the legislative date begins within days in difficult circumstances, due to the revision of the electoral law and the change in the division of electoral districts, and the stipulation to prevent parties from financing candidates’ electoral campaigns in the absence of public funding.”

Maatar added, “These are new measures that will affect the quality of the campaign.” It is expected that “it will not be an active electoral campaign with clear programs, especially since some candidates have secured their seats due to the absence of competing candidates in their constituencies, in order to win in advance without the need for voters.”.

He pointed out to “Sky News Arabia” that “they noticed a blur in the voter’s understanding of the division of electoral districts, and the extent to which he knows the candidates’ programs and affiliations and all the details that allow him to form a clear vision before polling day.”.

In turn, the candidate and former member of parliament, Hatem Boubakary, said, “Despite the difficulties, there is a need to complete the July 25 path that the people made, to bring the country to safety and achieve part of the aspirations of Tunisians.”

He added to “Sky News Arabia”: “The country cannot tolerate further stretching of the transitional period, which must end with laying the foundation for stable institutions, which in turn develop visions to get the country out of its economic and social crisis.”.

“The high number of candidates places a heavy burden on the electoral commission in managing and monitoring the campaign,” Boubakry said.

It is noteworthy that Tunisia is running in the upcoming legislative elections with an amended electoral law, which relies on the method of voting on individuals instead of lists, and the principle of withdrawing the agency from the deputy, to establish a parliament of 161 deputies, 10 of whom represent Tunisians abroad.