The investigation by the WFP’s Office of the Inspector General comes as the UN food aid agency struggles to provide food to millions of people in war-torn Sudan, which is currently suffering from one of the world’s most severe food shortages in years.

Five sources told Reuters that investigators are looking into whether program staff sought to cover up a suspected role by the Sudanese military in obstructing aid amid a violent 16-month war with the Rapid Support Forces.

Asked by the agency about the investigation, the WFP said allegations of misconduct by individuals in connection with irregularities in operations in Sudan were under urgent review by the Office of the Inspector General.

He declined to comment on the nature of the violations or the status of specific employees.