During the drug investigation in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, there was mention of CBD oil. In fact, Riya Chakraborty and Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Shaha talked about giving CBD oil to the actor. After this, the case of drugs continued to grow. Amidst all this, the wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan has demanded legalization of CBD oil.

Instagram post of Sutapa Sikdar

Sutapa Sikdar shared a picture on her Instagram. This picture is of the hospital in London where Irfan got his cancer treated. He lived here for several days. Sutapa Sikdar wrote with this picture, ‘Seeing the London hospital room from outside like I used to do when he was here.’ With this post he used hashtags like #walkingalone #wishyouwerethere #cancerpain #LegalizeCBDoilinindia.



What is cbd oil

CBD oil is oil extracted from cannabis plant. It is quite effective in reducing pain and anxiety as well as depression. Cancer patients use CBD oil for pain relief. CBD oil is a type of drug banned in India.

Sona Mohapatra spoke on CBD oil

Recently, Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra talked about the benefits of CBD oil, which she came to know about during the treatment of her sister last year. Sona Mohapatra had told that her sister underwent several surgeries due to cancer, so she was instructed to use CBD oil for pain relief.