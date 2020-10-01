Sutapa Sikdar shared a picture on her Instagram. This picture is of the hospital in London where Irfan got his cancer treated. He lived here for several days. Sutapa Sikdar wrote with this picture, ‘Seeing the London hospital room from outside like I used to do when he was here.’ With this post he used hashtags like #walkingalone #wishyouwerethere #cancerpain #LegalizeCBDoilinindia.
What is cbd oil
CBD oil is oil extracted from cannabis plant. It is quite effective in reducing pain and anxiety as well as depression. Cancer patients use CBD oil for pain relief. CBD oil is a type of drug banned in India.
Sona Mohapatra spoke on CBD oil
Recently, Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra talked about the benefits of CBD oil, which she came to know about during the treatment of her sister last year. Sona Mohapatra had told that her sister underwent several surgeries due to cancer, so she was instructed to use CBD oil for pain relief.
.
Leave a Reply