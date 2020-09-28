new Delhi: Amid the escalating conflict with China, the Defense Ministry has approved the purchase of 72,000 additional American Sigasor rifles for ‘frontline’ troops. The Defense Acquisition (Purchase) Committee headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today approved the purchase. With this, the Defense Acquisition Process-2020 was released today to make the country self-sufficient along with foreign investment in the defense sector.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Acquisition Council has approved the purchase of American Sig-Sor rifles for soldiers deployed on the frontline today. The total value of these rifles of 7.62×51 mm bore is Rs 780 crores. However, the Ministry of Defense has not told how many rifles will be purchased in this deal. But last year i.e. in 2019, the deal of 72400 Sigasor rifles was done for about 700 crores.

Rifles with the deal signed in 2019 have been received by Indian soldiers. American-based Sigasor Company manufactures these ‘Sig 716’ shoot to kill rifles.

Apart from this, the Defense Acquisition Council approved the purchase of HF radio transmitter system for Army and Air Force today, which is worth about 540 crores. Along with this, also approved Smart Anti Airfield Vapor for the Air Force and Navy, which is worth Rs 970 crores.

This anti-airfield weapon designed by DRDO is actually a high-pressure guided bomb used to destroy enemy runways, bunkers and aircraft-hangars.

A new defense acquisition process (Defense Acquisition Procedure i.e. DAP-2020) was released today under the leadership of the Defense Minister. In this new process, emphasis has been given on promotion of FDI, ie, foreign investment directly in the defense sector, as well as becoming self-sufficient in arms and military equipment under Make in India. The Army Air Force and Navy as well as the National Security Advisory Secretariat (National Security Council Secretariat) have also contributed significantly in making this DAP-2020.

