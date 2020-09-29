It has been three months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. In this case, agencies like CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) and NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) are investigating different angles. However, it is not yet known whether he committed suicide or was murdered. Recently, Sushant’s family had expressed their displeasure over the CBI investigation being slow. Now Shweta Singh Kirti has made a request to Bhai Sushant’s fans. He asked people to remain united.

Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on her Twitter account, ‘Stay united! Our unity is our strength. ‘ Users are reacting to Shweta’s tweet. One user said – We will fight till the end. Another user replied – We are with Sushant Singh Rajput and his family.

Alia Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor in this style on his birthday, sharing a photo and saying ‘Dil’

Let’s stay united! Our unity is our strength! 4 – Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 28, 2020

Earlier, Shweta shared pictures of her music on social media, in which she is seen dancing with her brother Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s sister has described these memories of her brother as ‘precious’. In the pictures, Sushant Singh Rajput looks quite handsome in a formal look in a white shirt.

The user said to Asha Negi – ‘Get old, get married’, the actress gave a befitting reply.

Shweta Kirti Singh wrote the caption with the pictures- ‘Precious memories.’ On the other hand, Sushant’s sister has posted a video requesting the fans to celebrate #Sushant Earth Day on September 27. Shweta wrote – ‘With beautiful memories of Sushant, let’s get together and make the world a better place. Do you guys think we can do this? #SushantEarthDay. ‘