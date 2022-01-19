Meanwhile, the Forces for Freedom and Change called in a statement to “run the processions of the Friday of the Martyrs”, tomorrow in the Sudanese capital and states, “to be a day to commemorate their memory.”

The forces also expressed their support for the call of the Khartoum East committees, for a “million martyrs’ demonstration” scheduled for Thursday.

In the wake of the killing of 7 people during the protests that took place on Monday, more than 20 professional organizations announced a comprehensive civil disobedience in the country, which led to a great paralysis in public life in Khartoum, as most schools and universities were closed and the movement of markets and institutions partially stopped.

For the second day in a row, protesters continue to close a number of main streets in Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North.

diplomatic movement

In conjunction with the escalating security tension, an American delegation is holding talks in Sudan in order to calm the situation in the country.

The US delegation consists of Molly Faye, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, David Starfield, the new US envoy to the Horn of Africa, and a number of American diplomats.

The delegation met with the Executive Committee of the Forces for Freedom and Change and a group of professionals, within the framework of international efforts and efforts aimed at addressing the raging crisis that resulted from the measures taken by Army Commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on the twenty-fifth of last October, according to which a state of emergency was declared and the Sovereignty and Ministers Councils dissolved.

Last Tuesday, the United Nations condemned the use of live ammunition and lethal force against protesters in Sudan.

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, called on the Sudanese authorities to end the violence and create the appropriate atmosphere to allow international mediation efforts aimed at resolving the current crisis in the country.

For its part, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement issued in Geneva that “the brutal treatment of protesters makes the human rights situation in Sudan a source of grave concern.”

The statement pointed out that “peaceful demonstrators in Sudan are being killed almost daily by the security forces.”

In the same context, the High Representative of the European Union and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, said in a statement that the calls made by the European Union to the Sudanese authorities and demands to stop the violence did not find “a deaf ear.”