More than a dozen suspected members of armed gangs were killed by residents of a neighborhood in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, according to police and witnesses. This latest escalation of deadly violence occurred as police detained suspected gang members, amid heightened tension between law enforcement, gangs and residents. The United Nations expressed its alarm at a level of insecurity comparable to that of an “armed conflict.”

The situation worsens in Haiti. On Monday, April 24, 13 suspected gang members were stoned and burned by residents of a Port-au-Prince neighborhood, according to the national police and witnesses.

In a statement, the police stated that they had confiscated weapons and other materials “during the search of a minibus in which there were armed individuals”, adding that “more than a dozen individuals traveling in this vehicle were unfortunately lynched by members of the population”.

The statement did not specify the exact number of victims, nor did it detail the conditions in which the police lost custody of these suspects, who were later killed by the inhabitants of the Canapé-Vert neighborhood in Port-au-Prince.

Later that day, at least three other suspected gang members were killed and burned, according to photos and videos shared online.

The violence began before dawn, when gang members stormed several residential areas of the capital, looting houses and attacking residents, according to witnesses.

“It was the sound of the shells that woke us up this morning. It was 3:00 am and the gangs invaded us. There were shots and shots,” a resident of the Turgeau neighborhood, near Canapé, told the AFP news agency. -vert.

A capital caught in a spiral of violence

“If the gangs come to invade us, we will defend ourselves, we also have our weapons, we have our machetes, we will take their weapons, we will not run away,” said another resident. “Mothers who want to protect their children can send them elsewhere,” he added.

According to AFP journalists, dozens of families left the areas, plunged into this spiral of violence. Men, women and children fled on foot, loaded down with bags of their belongings.

Insecurity in the Haitian capital has reached levels “comparable to those of countries in a situation of war,” The UN said in a report published on Monday.in which he highlighted a significant increase in homicides and kidnappings in the country.

“The Haitian people continue to be plunged into one of the worst human rights crises in decades and a serious humanitarian emergency,” described the report by Secretary General António Guterres.

“With the high number of deaths and the increasing extension of the areas controlled by armed gangs, insecurity in the capital has reached levels comparable to those of countries in armed conflict,” he added.







2:50 p.m.

In fact, between January 1 and March 31, the number of registered homicides in the country increased by 21% compared to the previous quarter (815 compared to 673), and the number of kidnappings, by 63% (637 versus 391).

The armed gangs “continue to fight for control of the territory in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince and are spreading to neighborhoods until now safe,” the report also said, describing the clashes between the gangs and the police as “more violent and frequent”.

As a result, “the situation for people living in gang-controlled areas remains quite dire” and “in areas that have recently been targeted by gangs, the situation is deteriorating dramatically.”

According to the statement, between April 14 and 19 alone, the fighting left nearly 70 dead, including 18 women and at least two minors.

Extremely powerful armed gangs

The situation also has serious humanitarian consequences. In January, Helen La Lime, head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (Binuh), noted that “gangs have intentionally blocked access to food, water and, in the midst of a cholera epidemic, public services sanitary”. The professional specified that “almost five million people are facing acute famine.”

According to an analysis by Frédéric Thomas – a researcher at the Tricontinental Center (Cetri, an NGO based in Belgium) and a specialist in Haiti – picked up by the media ‘Réforme‘, “There have always been armed gangs in Haiti, but never before have they been so powerful.

Its spectacular rise, in response to the great popular uprising against corruption and inequality, dates back to the year 2018. The political and business world then turned to gangs to “repress with blood the mobilization of civil society”, examines Thomas, who points out that the armed gangs also play in favor of their own interests and that “they develop in the field of poverty, lack of employment and horizons for a predominantly young population, for which it is increasingly difficult to migrate”.

“Some young people find economic resources in gangs, but also ways to assert themselves in society,” continues the researcher.







06:20

At the same time, another scourge affects the country: kidnappings, the number of which has doubled, also taking into account that many go unreported. The economy is also in shambles: the local currency, the gourde, has collapsed and inflation is over 40%.

The political situation reflects everything else: Haiti is now ruled by Ariel Henry, a prime minister appointed two days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 and who lacks popular legitimacy, having never been elected. In addition, since the expiration of the terms of the last ten sitting senators on January 9, Haiti no longer has any sitting elected politician.

In this context, the UN Secretary General reiterated in his report that “it is urgent to deploy a specialized international armed force”, in particular to help the police to restore order.

In October, Guterres transmitted a request for help from Henry asking the Security Council to send this force. But since then there have been no results: if some countries have indicated their willingness to participate in force, none seems to want to take the initiative.

Furthermore, this proposal does not have the unanimous support of Haitian society. Since the country’s independence in 1804, a part of Haitians has been fighting against foreign interference, particularly from the United States and the United Nations, to which they blame the country’s situation.

With AFP and local media