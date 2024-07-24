In his fourth speech to the United States Congress, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in Washington on Wednesday (24) that his country’s war against the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip “is not a clash of civilizations.”

“It is a clash between barbarism and civilization. It is a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life,” said the prime minister.

“They [Hamas] “They beheaded men. They burned babies alive. They killed fathers in front of their children and children in front of their fathers. They dragged 251 people to the dark dungeons of Gaza,” said Netanyahu, who compared the terrorist group’s attacks in Israel on October 7 last year to September 11 and warned of “Iran’s axis of terror” in the Middle East.

“We find ourselves today at a crossroads in history. Our world is in turmoil,” the prime minister said. “For the forces of civilization to triumph, the United States and Israel must stand together. Because when we stand together, something very simple happens: we win, they lose,” Netanyahu said.

In June, the prime minister had accused President Joe Biden of withholding weapons that were to be sent to Israel – the White House claimed that only one shipment of heavy weapons was withheld in May, due to fears that they would be used in the Israeli offensive in the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu praised the Democrat. “President Biden and I have known each other for more than 40 years. I want to thank him for half a century of friendship with Israel and for being, as he says, a proud Zionist. In fact, he says, a proud Irish-American Zionist,” the prime minister said.

He praised Biden’s “tireless efforts” “on behalf of the hostages and for his efforts on behalf of the hostages’ families.”

“I thank President Biden for his sincere support for Israel. After the savage attack on October 7, he rightly called Hamas ‘pure evil.’ He dispatched two aircraft carriers to the Middle East to prevent a wider war, and he came to Israel to be with us during our darkest hour, a visit that will never be forgotten,” Netanyahu said.

Still, he called for more American help to win the war in Gaza. “Give us the tools faster and we will finish the job faster,” he said.

Billionaire Elon Musk, rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani and family members of other Hamas hostages were present in the galleries to listen to the Israeli prime minister’s speech.

Before Netanyahu’s speech, protests against the prime minister took place around the Capitol, which, according to a statement from the legislative police on X, turned “violent”.

According to CNN, police used pepper spray and stun grenades to contain the crowd. In his speech, Netanyahu said that protesters “should be ashamed” and that “many choose to side with evil,” citing Hamas, and alleged that the protests were being funded by Iran.

The prime minister also criticized the request for his arrest made by the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor and called the charges a “complete fabrication.”

Some Democratic lawmakers boycotted Netanyahu’s speech, who on Thursday (25) will meet with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic Party candidate in the November presidential election.

According to CNN, during Netanyahu’s speech, Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, of Palestinian descent, held a sign with the messages “War Criminal” and “Guilty of Genocide.”

In the galleries, five people were arrested during the speech for interrupting the Prime Minister’s speech.

On Friday (26), the Israeli prime minister will meet with former president Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the White House.

In his speech, Netanyahu also praised Trump. “I also want to thank President Trump for all the things he has done for Israel, from recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights to confronting Iran’s aggression, recognizing Jerusalem as our capital and moving the American embassy there,” he said.