Among the most recent of these warnings was what was issued by the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, that the resumption of Israeli attacks on densely populated southern Gaza may push a million refugees, including 900,000 refugees into UN buildings, To try to cross the border into Egypt.

It was stated on the agency’s account on the “X” platform, on Saturday: “If there is fighting, it is likely that they (the residents) will want to flee to the south and beyond the border,” and Lazzarini warned that the Israeli attack “could push a million refugees to the Egyptian border.”

A day earlier, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the resumption of fighting, saying in a statement: “Egypt warned of the consequences of expanding Israeli military operations in the southern Gaza Strip, and the calls of Israeli officials encouraging the displacement of Palestinians outside the borders of Gaza, in flagrant violation of Israel’s obligations as the occupying power, and to all The provisions of international humanitarian law, especially the provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.”

The statement reiterated that for Egypt, its position rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians is a “red line that will not be allowed to be crossed.”

The truce between Israel and Hamas extended from November 24 to the morning of December 1, and the fighting returned, which has so far left hundreds of dead and wounded in Gaza.

Border crossing plan

Palestinian political analyst Talal Abu Rukba does not see this plan as anything new, saying that the Israeli army has been pushing the Palestinians towards southern Gaza since the beginning of the war, given that there is an aid area to the south.

But he told Sky News Arabia that the intensification of this Israeli pressure now reveals to us indicators of Israel’s plans, including:

Invading the central region and Khan Yunis as a means of increasing psychological and moral pressure on the Palestinians. To leave south under the pretext that there is a safe area.

One of the goals of this pressure, according to the Palestinian political analyst, is that Israel hopes that the matter will develop into an explosion within the Hamas movement and its fighters. Which gives Israel huge gains.

Israel also hopes that the increase in strikes and bombing on the population may push them to cross the border into Sinai, which will prompt the international community to intervene and think about solutions to the crisis, which may include transferring the displaced to other countries, thus ending the crisis for Tel Aviv.

Israel wants to annex the largest possible amount of land in Gaza, and make it a buffer zone that forms the Israeli border. Therefore, it will not allow the displaced to return to their homes again after the end of the war, which is an extremely dangerous plan that the world must confront.

The Egyptian border had previously witnessed attempts by hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to storm it in January 2008, and they actually succeeded in entering Sinai after Palestinian militants blew up part of the border wall between Gaza and Egypt, citing the desire to save the population from the Israeli siege at the time, but Egypt refused to allow them to remain there.

Complex map

On Friday, the Israeli army published a complex map that it says shows how residents in Gaza will move during the next phase of the war.

The army showed a map of the evacuation areas (blocks), which is a division of the territory of the Gaza Strip into areas with numbers.

The map published on the account of the Israeli army spokesman for the Arab media, Avichai Adraee, shows the numbers of the “block” areas north and south of the Gaza Strip, with a call to residents to find the block related to their place of residence and to act if they are asked to move from it.

With increasing warnings of a worsening humanitarian crisis, the administration of US President Joe Biden is pressuring Israel to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, at the same levels as before the end of the truce, according to what the Axios news website reported, citing an American and an Israeli official.

The website added, quoting an American official, that Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, who was on his way back to the United States from the region, called on Friday, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, and stressed this matter, and shortly after the call, Israel allowed about 50 A truck loaded with aid enters southern Gaza.

An Israeli official also said that Israel allowed about 100 aid trucks to enter Gaza on Saturday, including two trucks loaded with fuel.