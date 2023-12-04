#war #Israeli #court #resumes #Netanyahus #corruption #trial
Haddad will have to open a safe to recover degraded land, says Lula
In Germany, the president told businesspeople that he wants to recover 40 million hectares of degraded land in a new...
#war #Israeli #court #resumes #Netanyahus #corruption #trial
In Germany, the president told businesspeople that he wants to recover 40 million hectares of degraded land in a new...
The Ministry of the Environment characterized the increase in attacks as exceptional.Bears The number of people injured and killed in...
UN expresses concerns about the situation in Gaza, which is becoming 'increasingly apocalyptic' Several UN organizations expressed their concerns on...
In a letter sent Monday to Republican Mike Johnson, speaker of the US House of Representatives, White House Budget Director...
Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/12/2023 - 22:08 Federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil) filed a representation at the Municipal...
AAt the World Climate Conference in Dubai, participants are literally talking head to head about global warming. Although there is...