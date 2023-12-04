Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces charges of corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three cases | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Jerusalem District Court resumed this Monday (4) the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of corruption, bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The process had been paralyzed almost two months ago, following Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli territory.

According to CNN, the accusations against the prime minister indicate that he sought media favors from a news portal in exchange for favors within the government, which may have earned millions of dollars for the head of the country’s main telecommunications group.

He is also accused of having received gifts such as cigars and champagne from businessmen abroad and of having sought favorable coverage from a major Israeli newspaper in exchange for limiting the circulation of a competitor.

Netanyahu denies the accusations. At X, the Israeli Minister for Regional Cooperation, David Amsalem, criticized the resumption of the trial at this time.

“War? Kidnapped? Evacuees? Economy? No and no… What is most important now is to resume Netanyahu’s trial and engage the Israeli Prime Minister with unsubstantiated testimonies and delusional trifles,” Amsalem wrote.