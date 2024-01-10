Peru, which shares a border with Ecuador, declared a state of emergency this Tuesday (9), amid the wave of violence that has gripped the neighboring country.

The announcement was made by the Peruvian Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, who also announced the sending of the Ministers of Interior and Defense to a city located on the border between the two countries, in order to coordinate security actions in the region, which will count with a contingent from the police Special Operations Directorate for the border with Ecuador, according to the Ministry of the Interior on its official account on the social network X.

According to the Ecuadorian press, at least 10 people have died so far in the unprecedented wave of violence unleashed by criminal organizations in the country, including two police officers.

The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, issued a decree declaring the existence of an internal armed conflict at the national level and ordering military forces to act to dismantle 22 transnational organized crime groups classified as belligerent non-state terrorist organizations and actors.

Police authorities stated that 70 people have been arrested since the attacks began, three of their agents taken hostage have been released and 17 fugitives recaptured, in addition to weapons, ammunition, explosives and vehicles having been seized.

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it follows “with concern” the actions of organized crime in several cities in Ecuador. The Brazilian government expressed solidarity with Ecuadorians and began to closely investigate the situation after the disappearance of a citizen in the country, who was also allegedly kidnapped amid criminal attacks in the city of Guayaquil, the most populous city in Ecuador.

According to Itamaraty, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will meet, this Wednesday morning (10), with Minister Mauro Vieira and advisor for international affairs, Celso Amorim, to define how Brazil can assist in searches for citizens and assist the Ecuadorian government against criminal factions.