A new attack in Ecuador has caught the attention of authorities in Quito, where a car bomb exploded on Wednesday night (30).

According to information from the local police, “the vehicle exploded after the activation of two gas cylinders with fuel, a match device and other material similar to dynamite”, said the city’s director of criminal investigations, Pablo Ramírez.

Firefighters managed to quickly control the fire and said the episode left no victims.

Also according to the police, another similar case was reported in the Ecuadorian capital, but nothing has been confirmed so far. A report by the AFP news agency states that six men were arrested “several kilometers from the scene of the crime”, all with criminal records for extortion, murder and robbery.

In a statement on Twitter, President Guillermo Lasso said that “the police are collecting evidence to determine whether it was an accident or provoked act”.

Since July 24, Ecuador has been experiencing a state of exception caused by a wave of violence in the country’s prison system, involving rival criminal factions linked to drug trafficking, with thousands of deaths recorded.

assassination of politicians

Before the presidential elections that took place on August 20, one of the candidates, Fernando Villavicencio Valencia, was assassinated in Quito.

The postulant of the center-right Construye movement was shot dead after a rally held in the gymnasium of a high school in the Ecuadorian capital. Days before the death, Villavicencio had reported that he had received threats from the leader of the Los Choneros cartel.

Pedro Briones, a party leader of Revolución Ciudadana, of former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), was also shot dead in his residence on August 14, in the city of Esmeraldas.

On July 16, another shooting attack claimed the life of Rider Sánchez Valencia, a candidate for the National Assembly for the “Actuemos” alliance.

One day after the assassination of Villavicencio, in Quito, Estefany Puente, candidate for alternate member of the National Assembly, stated that she was the victim of a shooting attack in Quevedo, in the province of Los Ríos.

2nd electoral round

The presidential elections in Ecuador will be decided in a 2nd round, scheduled for October 15th.

On that date, running for the position is Luisa González, from the Citizen Revolution movement, former left-wing president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), and businessman Daniel Noboa, from the National Democratic Action (ADN) opposition coalition, made up of the Povo parties. , Equality and Democracy (PID) and the Green, Ethical, Revolutionary and Democratic Movement (Mover), both center-left.