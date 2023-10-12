Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/10/2023 – 10:18

Palestinian authorities warn that the civilian population is on the brink of a “humanitarian catastrophe”. Israel’s retaliation against Hamas cut off supplies of food, water, fuel and energy. There are more than 330,000 displaced people. Amid the shortage of vital supplies in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian crisis has escalated in the enclave as Israeli bombings in the region intensify, in retaliation for the devastating terrorist attack committed by the Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas in weekend.

This Thursday (12/10), Palestinians lined up in front of bakeries and markets in an attempt to stock up on food, after spending the night surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighborhoods and without electricity, due to an almost total cut in electricity.

Following the Hamas offensive last Saturday, the government in Israel ordered a “total siege” of the region, cutting off all supplies of food, water, fuel and energy to the enclave, sandwiched between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. Intense airstrikes also target infrastructure critical to the survival of residents.

Two-thirds of the electricity consumed in Gaza depended on Israeli supplies. With the cut, the enclave began to depend exclusively on a local thermoelectric plant, which also ran out of fuel on Wednesday, according to Palestinian authorities. There are fears that the total power cut will hit local hospitals hard, already overcrowded with people injured in air strikes.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Gaza-based reporter Nedal Samir Hamdouna said conditions in the besieged enclave “resemble hell”. “I have no words to describe how terrible the situation is here,” he said.

Energy and water crisis

This Thursday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) stated that the little fuel that remains in Gaza to operate generators is expected to run out within a few hours, even affecting the functioning of hospitals.

“As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients receiving oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis is stopped and X-rays cannot be taken,” said Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director. “Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues.”

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warned of the water crisis in the region. “The shelters are overcrowded and have limited availability of food, non-food items and drinking water,” the agency said in a statement.

“A water crisis is imminent in UNRWA emergency shelters and throughout the Gaza Strip due to damaged infrastructure, lack of electricity needed to operate pumps and desalination plants, and limited water supply on the local market,” the text continues. “The water supply cannot be restored due to the total blockade of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli authorities.”

Dead and hip

International aid organizations have also warned that the death toll in Gaza could rise further amid the siege, which has been denounced by the UN as a violation of international humanitarian law. In just six days, the war between Hamas and Israel has left more than 2,500 dead on both sides.

The number of displaced people has also increased by around 30% in the last 24 hours alone. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 338,934 inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, which has a population of just over 2 million, are on the move.

Many take shelter in schools run by a United Nations aid agency, two of which were hit by Israeli airstrikes. Among those housed in schools are 13 Brazilians who are awaiting return to Brazil.

UN appeals

The Palestinian representative at the UN, Riyad H. Mansour, called for humanitarian aid to be sent to the Palestinians in the enclave, in order to avoid an “imminent catastrophe”.

“We will continue contact with everyone, including the Security Council, so that the international community assumes its responsibility, steps in and puts an end to this attack against our people. But most importantly, this requires – of course – sending humanitarian assistance to the 2.3 million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip. There must be a humanitarian intervention to avoid an imminent catastrophe,” said Mansour.

Following the same tone, the World Health Organization (WHO) also issued a warning about the shortage of medical supplies in the region.

“We need more trauma supplies. We need intravenous fluids, we need bandages, we need anesthetic equipment, we need surgical equipment and all the different supplies, equipment, medicines that you might need for severe traumatic injuries,” said Rick Brennan, Director of Emergency Management at the WHO regional office in Eastern Mediterranean.

But as diplomatic efforts to open humanitarian corridors for Gazans continue, there are fears that for many Palestinians, aid will not arrive in time.

Land offensive

In addition to the siege, the Israeli Armed Forces have concentrated thousands of troops on the outskirts of the Gaza Strip, indicating a potential imminent land invasion of Palestinian territory.

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told reporters on Thursday that forces “are preparing for a ground maneuver if that is decided.”

The Israeli government is under intense pressure to defeat Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007. Israel has called up some 360,000 reservists and threatened an unprecedented response to Hamas’ bloody and sweeping incursion over the weekend.

The Israeli military says more than 1,200 people, including 189 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, a staggering number not seen since the weeks-long 1973 war with Egypt and Syria.

Israeli forces said they are currently targeting the military and political leaders of Hamas, which they blame for the weekend attack. Four previous rounds of fighting between Israel and Hamas between 2008 and 2021 ended inconclusively, with Hamas defeated but still in control of the region.

ek/md (Reuters, AP, DPA, ots)