In the Gaza Strip, Where garbage piles up in huge dumps next to tent camps and buying a bottle of shampoo costs up to $40, the difficulties in maintaining minimal hygiene are causing health problems such as dermatitis, fungus or allergies.

In medical centers “a large number of diseases are related to diarrhea or skin, totally connected with “lack of hygiene”Raphael Macieira, who worked as a hygiene and sanitation officer for Doctors Without Borders in Gaza, explains to EFE.

The lack of hygiene and sanitation, and also of vaccines, has caused the return of polio to the Strip After 25 years of being eradicated, with the first case detected a week ago in a ten-month-old baby, while an outbreak of hepatitis A affects more than 40,000 Gazans.

Garbage piles up in huge landfills next to the camps. Photo:EFE

During his first rotation, between March and April, Macieira lived in Rafah, which came to house 1.4 million displaced and it was the place from which most humanitarian organizations operated.

Everything changed with the Israeli offensive in May, which meant the Closure of border crossing to Egypt (where most aid once came in) and forced more than a million Gazans to seek refuge on the coast in a handful of tent-packed areas that Israel refers to, variously, as the “humanitarian area” of Mawasi, Khan Yunis or Deir al Balah.

In the second of his rotations, at the end of July, Maciera found himself with “a different world”: “When I was first there, Rafah had been attacked, but it still looked like a city, with relatively intact buildings where many families were staying.”

But now, with most of the population crammed between Khan Yunis in the south and Deir al Balah in the centre, there are hardly any structures left standing, rubbish is piling up in the camps and children are rummaging through rubbish dumps to find food or scraps of paper and plastic to use as fuel.

“Garbage all over Gaza”

Garbage in the Gaza Strip. Photo:EFE

The accumulation of garbage is one of the problems that most worries Macieira, who during his time in the enclave was responsible for the sanitation systems, hygiene and access to drinking water.

“You see rubbish all over Gaza,” he says with resignation. Before the war, there was only one company in charge of waste management. Today it is still operating, but with hardly any trucks or fuel.

Macieira fears a spike in disease transmission when the rains return to the enclave, since all the garbage piled up in the landfills will end up contaminating the soil and aquifers.

Here lies one of the biggest problems facing the devastated Palestinian territory. The entire groundwater The water available in Gaza is salty, due to the proximity of the Mediterranean. To use it, Gazans rely on desalination plants for which there is always a shortage of fuel.

In Deir al Balah, next to one of the huge open-air dumps that have proliferated in recent months, there is one of these desalination plants, whose survival is endangered by the accumulation of waste, which could contaminate the supply as soon as the rains come.

“People fight over water,” Macieira explains that obtaining it is becoming increasingly difficult and its lack, unlike food or hygiene products, has almost immediate effects.

More than three months without help

A bottle of shampoo costs up to $40 and any cleaning products are hard to come by. Photo:EFE

Since the closure of the Rafah crossing, more than three months ago, humanitarian aid has entered the enclave in dribs and drabs, and NGOs have hardly any resources or security to collect the little that survives Israeli inspections.

Soap, buckets, hoses and drums are some of the items that do not pass the tests, all of which are essential for the operation of hospitals or for personal hygiene.

The situation is forcing people to wash using only water, Although some resort to dishwashing detergent or other remedies, which are harmful to the skin.

Nebal Farsaj, spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent, told EFE that he had received at least two calls from the same woman, a resident of Deir al Balah, asking for shampoo and detergent to bathe her children, who have skin rashes due to poor hygiene.

These products, which are very difficult to find in the few shops that remain open in Gaza, have reached exorbitant prices of up to 40 dollars, and not even Red Crescent paramedics have access to them.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to help this woman,” Farsaj concludes.

