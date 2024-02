The United States government authorized this Thursday (22) the sale of an advanced military data system to Taiwan, which aims to improve the island's defense capabilities in the face of Chinese pressure and military activities. The system, called Link-16, allows the transmission and exchange of tactical information in real time between allied armed forces.

The deal, estimated at US$75 million, was confirmed this Thursday by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which thanked the US for its continued support for the island's security. According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which is part of the US Department of Defense, the sale of the equipment will contribute to strengthening Taiwan's network and stability by “facing current and future threats.”

This is the first US arms sale to Taiwan since the island's January presidential elections, won by Vice President William Lai of the Democratic Progressive Party, which defends Taiwan's autonomy from China. Beijing considers Taiwan a rebellious province and does not rule out the use of force to “reunify” it with the mainland.

Taiwan has governed independently since 1949, when the nationalist army took refuge on the island after losing the civil war against the communists. The island is one of the main points of tension between China and the US, which is Taiwan's main arms supplier and could defend the island in the event of a conflict.

The sale of the Link-16 system comes amid the visit of a delegation of five American congressmen to Taiwan, led by Republican Mike Gallagher, a staunch critic of China. Gallagher said on Thursday that any attempt to invade Taiwan “will fail” and praised the island for resisting what he called “bullying” from the Chinese Communist Party.

The American delegation will meet with current President Tsai Ing-wen, who leaves office in May, and other senior Taiwanese officials.