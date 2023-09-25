Correista Luisa González and businessman Daniel Noboa officially started this Sunday (24) the campaign for the second round of the presidential elections in Ecuador, scheduled for October 15th.

Although the actions of both sides have not been interrupted since they were officially the most voted in the first electoral round, on August 20, the 19-day campaign period for the second and decisive round of the presidential elections officially began this Sunday.

González, a supporter of former left-wing president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), interrupted her travels through different regions of the country and remained in her home province, Manabí, after the recent threats she claimed to have received.

Noboa, son of tycoon Álvaro Noboa, spent the day with family and friends in the coastal province of Santa Elena, according to what he reported on his social networks.

However, their political organizations have been active in different jurisdictions promoting candidacies that, above all, try to attract the vote of young people, which translates into the great activity they carry out on social media.

The Citizen Revolution (RC) movement, led by Correísta González, promoted marches by groups of supporters through some streets and squares in Quito, trying to win the vote of undecided voters, in actions that were replicated in other cities in the country.

Noboa’s National Democratic Action (ADN) movement also held a mobilization of supporters in the city of Cuenca, in the southern Andes, where it officially began its campaign. The program included a “door-to-door” campaign to visit voters, combined with a caravan of cars through some city streets.

The electoral campaign will run until October 12th, three days before the vote that will be held on October 15th across the country and in electoral districts abroad.

One of the milestones of the campaign will be the debate between González and Noboa scheduled for October 1st, when they will have the opportunity to present their proposals on the economy, security, society and politics to the entire country on national television.

Just over 13 million Ecuadorians are called to the polls next Sunday to elect the new president who will complete the term (2021-2025) of the current ruler, the conservative Guillermo Lasso.

The current electoral process in Ecuador is extraordinary and is due to a decision by Lasso who, last May, invoked the constitutional mechanism called “crusader death”, through which he dissolved Parliament and reduced its mandate by half.

Lasso applied this resource precisely when Parliament was preparing to vote on his impeachment as part of a political trial in which he was accused of embezzling public funds.

Violence in Ecuador

The August 20 elections in Ecuador were marked by a wave of violence against politicians in the country, including presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was shot dead after leaving a rally in Quito.

Earlier this month, Ecuador also faced a series of attacks with car bombs and grenades on the streets of the Ecuadorian capital, amid the drug trafficking war inside prisons. (With information from the EFE Agency)