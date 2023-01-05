How did you feel about the content of this article?

Video shows a burning place in a large city and people throwing wreaths into the fire | Photo: Playback/Twitter

Videos posted on Twitter suggest that Chinese are cremating bodies of family members killed by Covid-19 in public places, at a time when the world’s second-largest economy is experiencing a large wave of cases of the disease.

One of the videos was posted by human rights activist Jennifer Zeng and shows a burning coffin beside a road.

“I’ve seen some similar videos but haven’t posted any until now. Given what we’ve learned from other sources about how difficult and expensive it is to cremate a body in a crematorium in China, I wouldn’t be surprised if someone in the rural area decided to do it,” wrote the activist.

Another video shows a burning place in a large city and people throwing wreaths into the fire, indicating that it was also a coffin.

In December, after public protests, the Chinese government lifted the Covid Zero policy, which imposed serious restrictions when few cases of the disease were detected.

Since then, the number of infections has increased – specialists denounce that the biggest problems are the low rates of vaccination of elderly people in the country and the insistence on using only Chinese immunizers, less effective against the omicron variant.

Despite the intense movement in crematoria registered in recent weeks, China has not officially reported a large number of deaths.

This week, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, said that the organization continues to ask the country for “more reliable and faster data on hospitalizations and deaths”.