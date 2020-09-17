In the midst of the uproar of the opposition and the stir of resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur, the Lok Sabha was in action till around 9.45 pm on Thursday. During this time, the Agriculture Bill ‘Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020’ and ‘Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill 2020 on Agricultural Services’ were passed. Now these bills will go to Rajya Sabha. With this, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 3 pm on Friday evening. On the other hand, PM Modi has appealed not to be confused with the farmers on the Agriculture Bill.

He has tweeted and said that ‘I request the farmers and all those associated with the agricultural sector to discuss agriculture reforms bills in the Lok Sabha. @nstomar Do definitely listen to the speech given by Ji. #JaiKisan

What did the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare say

Describing the bills on agricultural produce and price assurance as ‘transformative’, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday that the minimum support price (MSP) of farmers will continue and the mechanism will not have any effect due to these bills. Tomar said that this is not a bill to bind the farmers, but a bill to give freedom to the farmers. This will increase competition, ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce and they will also have access to private investment and technology.

Opposition, including Congress, opposed agricultural bills, the government said ‘transformative’

Payment guarantee to farmers in three days

Tomar responded to the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements on Agricultural Services Bill-2020, saying, “Any trader is in arrears.” I will not be able to worry. In this, there is a matter of guaranteeing payment to farmers in three days. These proposed laws provide for all types of security. “He told the opposition parties,” Do not look at these bills from the political perspective and support them after serious consideration. “He said,” Politics Take the glasses off and put on the glasses of the farmer, then the interest of the farmer will be seen in it.

Resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur in protest against agricultural bills

Modi targeted the opposition by tweeting

Modi has been tweeting, a lot of powers are engaged in confusing the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options. This agrarian reform will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. With this, our agriculture sector will get the benefit of modern technology, whereas the farmers will be empowered. The passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the country’s farmers and the agricultural sector. These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles.